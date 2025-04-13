JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 370,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,766,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 33.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 701,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

SSRM stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

