JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 73,037 Shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BRTR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

