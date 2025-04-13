JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,314,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 95.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

