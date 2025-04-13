JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 501,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.