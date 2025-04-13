JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Asana were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,847,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,031,186.03. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,272,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,908,828.52. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,024,507 shares of company stock valued at $29,233,743 and have sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

