JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.