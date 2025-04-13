JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

