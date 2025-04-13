JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

