JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

