JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 311,290 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 342.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 59.39%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

