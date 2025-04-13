JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,788 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,248.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

StoneCo Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.53 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.