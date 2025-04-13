Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

