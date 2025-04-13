Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Kemper worth $66,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kemper by 102.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.80 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

