Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,433 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,650,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,299,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,903,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 191,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.7 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

