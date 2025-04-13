Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 271.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $13.54 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $332.47 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.