KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $43,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 468,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 5,728.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 2,588,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,239,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,112,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 4,899,171 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $38,197.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,629.12. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,418.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,027.20. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $797.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

