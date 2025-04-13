KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,129.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 143.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILA stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

