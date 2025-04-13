Lear’s (LEA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $84.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $117.00.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Lear has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,531,000 after buying an additional 498,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,313,000 after acquiring an additional 356,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $31,881,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

