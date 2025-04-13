LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.8 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

