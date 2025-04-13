Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 1,465.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,737 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lightwave Logic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 19,416.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

