Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $11,379,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4,639.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 310,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lincoln National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.