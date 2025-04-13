Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,259. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $193,109.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 573,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,570.84. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $843,326. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,948,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,987,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 101,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.