Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Enovix, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the extraction, production, or processing of lithium, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Investors often consider these stocks as part of a strategy centered on the growing demand for clean energy technologies, although they can be subject to market volatility and commodity price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,923,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.84 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 3,107,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,138. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.46. 2,570,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,116. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 4,457,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,838. The company has a market cap of $666.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.14. 832,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 4,800,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 6,632,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,661,527. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Further Reading