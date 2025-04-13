LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.46% of LivaNova worth $61,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

