LPL Financial LLC Acquires 248,980 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 179.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 81,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 65,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $481,785.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,866,341 shares in the company, valued at $57,424,289.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

