LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
