LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.