Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Lucid Group worth $61,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 222,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Price Performance
LCID stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on LCID
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is a support level?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.