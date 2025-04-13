MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.22. MannKind has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. On average, analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 22,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

