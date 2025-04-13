MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MARA were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MARA by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MARA by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MARA by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MARA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 378,542 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MARA alerts:

MARA Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $12.51 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Report on MARA

MARA Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.