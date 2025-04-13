Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

MRNS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

