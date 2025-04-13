Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after buying an additional 60,458 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $225.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.36. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

