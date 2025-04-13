Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,016,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,704,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,551,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $101.93 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens increased their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.