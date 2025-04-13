Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – April 10th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that are focused on developing, investing in, or benefiting from the technologies behind the metaverse, such as virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, and other digital innovations. These stocks typically include companies in gaming, social media, and tech hardware sectors that are positioned to capitalize on the emerging virtual economy and immersive digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.74. 264,373,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,048,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $18.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.40. 1,970,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.78. The company has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.93. 460,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,851. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33.

