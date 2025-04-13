Microbot Medical’s (MBOT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBOT Free Report ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Microbot Medical worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.