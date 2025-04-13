Microbot Medical’s (MBOT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Microbot Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.40.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
