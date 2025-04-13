Mizuho Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $55.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

