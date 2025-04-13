Mizuho Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $3.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $4.20 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

