Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,756 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MC opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

