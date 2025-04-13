Morgan Stanley Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $41.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHF. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

