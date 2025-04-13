National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 10,998 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 549,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 22,026 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,017.92. This represents a 58.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 38,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,221.48. This represents a 53.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

CATX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATX. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

