National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,263 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 201.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after acquiring an additional 435,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 162,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.