National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 438 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,233,000 after acquiring an additional 159,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $59.07.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

