National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,951 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $11,247,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,436,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.