National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after acquiring an additional 135,981 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,091,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

SMMT opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of -0.46. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

