National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,880 Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Magnera during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MAGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This trade represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $433,150.98. The trade was a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnera stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Magnera Corp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

