National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 176.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 293.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.