National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 433.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLJH opened at $28.35 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

