National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

