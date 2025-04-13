National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,049 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prudential were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Trading Up 1.9 %

PUK stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

