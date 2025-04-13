National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,688 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 1,875.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $26.65 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $252.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

