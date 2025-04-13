National Bank of Canada FI Buys 371 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,436,000 after buying an additional 490,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

